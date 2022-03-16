Nollywood’s Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media with a lengthy note addressing those who have a problem with the way she’s expressing grief

Dikeh who continues to question God for her stepmother’s death told ‘naysayers’ that the Lord doesn’t need anyone to defend him

The post from Tonto generated more reactions in her comment section with some people sharing similar experiences

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is going through a hard grieving moment and this is evident in her social media posts over the past few weeks.

The actress who is still mourning her stepmother’s demise recently penned a note on Instagram where she explained that it is fine for an individual to get detached from God at a difficult period.

Nollywood's Tonto Dikeh shuns those telling her how to grieve. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto noted that God has given humans the power of choice and he is the only one designed not to give up on himself.

According to the actress, everyone gets to experience what she is going through at the moment but it’s best that they don’t linger for too long in such a state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See her post below:

God doesn't need anyone to defend him, Tonto

In a different post, the actress addressed naysayers who have been attacking her because of how she chooses to engage God during her moment of grief.

Tonto stated that God doesn't need humans to defend him while stressing that he can fight his own battles.

Read her full post below:

Tonto's followers react

iambyno said:

"DEEEEEEP!!!!!!!!!!!!. This has been Me for a While...So Many Questions, Zero Answers Yet. Whereas i am Expected to Live that PERFECT Life?? Hmmmm."

zobicsfashionhouse said:

"I remember feeling that God has given too much than I can handle. I was angry and devastated. It was a very dark period of my life. Your light will shine again Tontolet."

nnessence said:

"People should allow her to process…God doesn’t need anyone to defend him…He’s God all by himself…God knows her best so he knows how he will reach her…for now show her love as a Christian should."

zobicsfashionhouse said:

"I will always love and pray for you dear sis. You will come out of this stronger .❤️❤️"

__babyypanda said:

"If it happened to great men and women in the Bible who were known as “God’s Friend”,then we are not exempted.At one point in our lives trials and tribulation can make us question God and life in its entirety.But one thing I’m so sure of,God never let’s go.He totally understands whatever we are going through and when you least expect it,your life will bounce back and better.It’s just a phase❤️."

Fans express concern over Tonto Dikeh's video post

Legit.ng previously reported that actress, Tonto Dikeh replied a number of people who advised her about her activities on social media.

The mother of one declared that she is ready for anything that will bring her money aside from selling her body.

Tonto also said anyone that is not comfortable with it should get out of her page, Nigerians have reacted to the video she shared online.

Source: Legit.ng