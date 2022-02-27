Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has replied a number of people who have been advising her about her activities on social media

The mother of one declared that she is ready for anything that will bring her money aside from selling her body

Tonto also said anyone that is not comfortable with it should get out of her page, Nigerians have reacted to the video she shared online

Ace actress, Tonto Dikeh stirred massive reactions on social media after replying to people who felt she is posting ungodly things online.

The beautiful movie star shared a video on Instagram to address the situation and explained herself about her online activities.

Tonto said her post might seem ungodly to some but she was also too godly to for all the things that happened to her.

The actress further revealed the new phase she is at the moment:

"I'm in the phase of my life where I don't care, that's not because I'm hurting I just wanna live, so whatever is gonna bring me money aside from selling my body I will do it so get used to it or get out of my page."

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to Tonto's video

Social media users have reacted differently to Tonto's video.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Adestitoali:

"May happiness find n locate you beautiful Tonto."

Florishohabuike:

"So long as you have peace that’s the most important."

Adestitoali:

"She's right,what a beautiful eyeball you got though."

Leaddyskincare:

"It is still this same people that will go and beg for money in her DM o. You people should leave her alone and let her live her life!"

Chiamaka_adaure:

"We are humans and we have our breaking point, I pray peace finds her!"

Patience_la_tres_belle_fri:

"The hustle is real. Whatever brings money and can pay the bills as long as it’s not hurting another human… bring it on."

