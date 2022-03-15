Dancer Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean, has taken to social media with yet another post amid their marital crisis

Dean in the post shared to his IG page mentioned how he has always been dedicated to his family but must now leave for the sake of his mental health

He equally accused his wife of being unbothered about the entire situation as netizens flooded his comment section with different reactions

The drama between US-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi and her husband, Justine Dean, continues to unfold on social media to the worry and concern of their supporters.

In a fresh Instagram post, Dean explained how he has always been dedicated to his family but is now being forced to walk away from his marriage for the sake of his mental health.

“I’m walking away from this marriage for my mental health and to be the best version of myself. I must set a healthy example for my children. This has nothing to do with postpartum depression," he wrote.

The heartbroken husband mentioned how he feels betrayed and how Korra’s unbothered attitude to the crisis sums up what their marriage has been like.

Dean tendered an apology to young men and women who have always believed their union to be the definition of a perfect marriage.

Read his full post below:

Dean's post stirs reactions from netizens

drmarkcheng said:

"Sending you all the love & support in the world, my Brother."

devonpiper said:

"I wish you the very best! You are proof that what you see online isn’t always the truth. You seem to be an amazing dad and husband, don’t change you!"

simply.satoot said:

"Honestly I feel sad. But you both know what's best some of the hardest decisions maybe the best & we won't see the good results until time passes."

misshembe said:

"Sometimes when things are falling apart they may actually be falling into place. Love and light to your family Justin."

lulunenye said:

"Mehnnnn it hurts when the person u love doesn’t care about how u feel."

dato_sharon_cross said:

"The problem is korra is unbothered maybe she is tired too."

Korra Obidi breaks silence as hubby announces their divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that dancer, Korra Obidi finally spoke up after her marriage issues became public knowledge.

The dancer’s oyinbo husband caused a lot of buzz online after he revealed that they were getting divorced just days after she welcomed their second child.

In an IG post, Korra revealed that she was fully committed to taking care of her newborn baby and herself.

