Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has reportedly been thrown into mourning as the mother of one recently lost a close family member

The family member was recognised as her stepmother who has been there for the actress since she lost her own mother

Tonto's fans and followers sympathised with the film star, noting that is the reason she's being absent online

Actress Tonto Dikeh has reportedly lost her beloved stepmother.

The sad news was shared by an IG blog called Cutijulls. The blog noted that Tonto's stepmother has been taking care of her since she lost her own mother.

According to Cutiejulls, the actress' stepmother died on Sunday, January 16.

Tonto Dikeh loses stepmom. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The blog wrote:

"Actress Tonto Dikeh loses her step mom whom until her demise has been “her mother” for almost all her life. She passed away on January 16th this year. May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

Meanwhile, a scroll through Tonto's IG page shows that the actress hasn't been active on the platform since Thursday, January 13.

Some of her loyal fans have been asking why the film star has been inactive.

Nigerians react

0j0nugwa:

"No wonder she’s been offline."

pumpkinbee001:

"No wonder. She really loved her my dear T."

ideozuhonqueen:

"Chai Chief Sunny Dikeh looses his wife again? I remembered when his Queen of beauty died, my heartfelt condolences to my leader and his family, may her gentle soul rest in peace."

nene_kusi:

"No wonder her absence."

kereniswhite_watches3:

"No wonder she's been off the grid for days now."

juliet.david.9440:

"Chia my queen T. sending u love."

official_nat8:

"Ohh. she has not been online since, King T may God comfort your family."

hotcakeoflagos:

"Oh no! No wonder Tonto hasn’t been online for weeks now. May the soul of her step mum rest in perfect peace, Amen."

Rest in peace

