Evelyn Braxton posted a heartbreaking message to Traci Braxton, who was terminally ill, following her sad passing a few days ago

The loving mom shared that her daughter fought hard to beat the "heinous disease" she was battling but succumbed to it a few days back

Evelyn's celebrity friends and fans took to her timeline to comfort her and her family after she posted the lengthy post about the way they prayed together with her daughter until she passed on

Evelyn Braxton has penned a touching tribute following the passing of Traci Braxton. Evelyn took to social media to pour her heart out to her friends and followers.

Evelyn Braxton penned a touching tribute to her late daughter Traci Braxton. Image: @evelynbraxton

Source: Instagram

The loving mom shared that they prayed together with her daughter everyday when she became terminally ill. Evelyn expressed that Traci had hoped to beat the "heinous disease".

"She fought a good fight and held on until she could not hold on anymore."

In the lengthy Instagram post, Evelyn Braxton shared that she "won't complain" about Traci's passing because she was given 50 years to spend with her daughter.

Evelyn's celebrity friends and her followers took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to comfort her.

adr1600 commented:

"Such a wonderful message! God Bless you all!!!!"

majorgirl wrote:

"Love you and praying for all who got to know and love Traci."

monyettashaw said:

"So beautifully said! My condolences to you and your family. You all are in our prayers! Rest In Peace Queen Traci! Sending love!"

shaniceonline wrote:

"I will forever keep you and your family in my prayers. I love you."

midimach commented:

"God be with all of you, Traci was a ray of light I luved her on the show, I loved the woman she was, rest easy with the Lord."

mrsrhamler added:

"I love you Traci, sleep well in heavenly peace."

