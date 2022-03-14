Canadian rapper Drake and his little son, Adonis, rocked matching hairstyles in adorable pics that are doing the rounds on social media

The superstar and Adonis were spotted twinning with their braids at his little man's basketball practice recently and many people across the globe are here for it

Adonis' mom was also there watching her son and Drake shoot some hoops during the practice and peeps praised them for their good co-parenting skills

Drake is taking fatherhood to a different level. The superstar has a matching hairstyle with his adorable son, Adonis.

Drake and Adonis rocked matching hairstyles at a basketball practice. Image: @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

The Toosie Slide hitmaker attended Adonis' basketball practice recently. The rapper was twinning with his little man during the session and the world is here for it.

The Shade Room took to Instagram to share cute snaps of Drake and Adonis shooting some hoops. Adonis' mom was also there. The outlet captioned the pics.

"Aww #Drake is out here twinning with #Adonis at his basketball practice!! #SophieBrussaux was also there to support little Adonis."

Peeps took to the publication's comment section to share their thoughts on Adonis and Drake's cute braids.

spdacoolkid said:

"His mama there, too, in the back. That's cool. It seems like a good co-parenting situation."

warisprivatestoryy commented:

"He looks so good with these braids."

love__ispure wrote:

"Drake looking real daddyish."

mazi24____ said:

"Literally his twin."

trapmoneyzetti commented:

"Adonis really coming into his looks."

sweetestvein wrote:

"I appreciate the fact that as busy as he is, he still finds time to make it to his sons stuff."

therealrachelelisabeth added:

"I bet Drake’s braids were Adonis’ idea. It’s cute. I like it."

Source: Legit.ng