Laura Ikeji has been heartily celebrated by her darling husband on the occasion of her birthday ceremony

The doting husband flooded his Instagram page with some of Laura’s lovely pictures and penned a sweet note to her

Friends and followers joined him in celebrating as they flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages for the celebrant

Ogbonna Kanu, the husband to beauty influencer, Laura Ikeji, has dedicated a special post to her as she witnesses another birthday celebration.

Laura's husband penned a sweet note to her on Instagram and shared some of her ‘hottest’ pictures on his page.

Laura Ikeji's hubby celebrates her on birthday. Photo: @ogbobekee1

The doting husband mentioned how the world doesn’t have enough words to express how he feels for her. He equally mentioned how he falls in love with Laura every day while wishing her a happy birthday celebration.

He wrote:

"My Queen words simply cannot tell how much I love you. There aren't enough words in the world to express my feelings for you, so I will just say, I love you and I still fall in love with you every day. Happy birthday wifey."

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Laura

annieuzoma said:

"Happy birthday gorgeous Laura ❤️ ❤️. God bless you abundantly!"

revdivineokwara said:

"Happy birthday nwanyioma, you will never have a better yesterday. Keep winning on every side. Congratulations my people."

anyibiz_automobiles_ng said:

"Birthday blessings to our lovely wife more life."

amaka.chinedu.7927 said:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

amb.yemisoile said:

"Happy Birthday to your beautiful, hardworking, smartworking and indefatigable wife. God bless her new age."

princecharlesluxury said:

"Happy bday to ur dear spouse .May God bless and keep her ."

