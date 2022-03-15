Veteran Nollywood actress Mide Martins’ son, Oluwadamilare Ayomiposi, has clocked a year older

The movie star took to social media to celebrate her son in a special way with adorable photos and a loving message

Damilare clocked 20 on March 15, 2022, and numerous celebrities and fans joined him in celebrating the event

Popular Nigerian actress, Mide Martins, was filled with excitement after her grownup son, Oluwadamilare, clocked a new age.

On March 15, 2022, Damilare turned 20 and his mother made the event a special one by celebrating him on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the filmmaker posted a series of photos of her son to the joy of fans.

Actress Mide Martins celebrated her son on his 20th birthday. Photos: @mydemartins

Not stopping there, the actress also accompanied the snaps with a sweet message where she gushed over her son.

She wrote:

“HAPPY 20TH BIRTHDAY SON. I celebrate you OLUWADAMILARE AYOMIPOSI Oko Mi. My lil baby is now a big boy thank you lord your grace is more than sufficient!!! Keep growing excellently my dearest may you live long enough to fulfill your destiny in life ijn. God bless your existence I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Internet users react

Many of Mide Martins’ fans and celebrity colleagues joined her to celebrate her son on his big day. Read some of their comments below:

Kunleafod:

“Happy birthday to him.”

Folukedaramolasalako:

“Happy birthday dearest, may God bless u and keep u for us in Jesus name @mydemartins God bless u dear ku itoju ❤️.”

Officialbisolabadmus:

“Happy birthday son.”

Iamkemikorede:

“Happy birthday my son May Almighty Allah bless your new age oko mi ❤️❤️ @mydemartins Ajokeademi thank you somuch May Almighty Allah continue to bless you iya mi .”

K.i.s__:

“Happy birthday to you Damilare.......Mumc, your are BEAUTIFUL and what you produced is BEAUTIFUL......May God continue to make your life BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️❤️.”

Fateemah_0202:

“More good life to come❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

