Nollywood actress Funke Akindele recently took to social media to celebrate her stepson Josiah Bello as he marks another year

Aside from Funke, her husband JJC Skillz also shared a video of his son on his social media timeline with a short birthday message

Reacting, fans and followers of the celebrity couple also joined them as they sent their goodwill messages to Josiah

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello popularly known as Jenifa, on Monday, March 21, shared a lovely photo of her stepson Josiah Bello on her social media timeline to mark his birthday.

Jenifa, in her birthday message, referred to Josiah as her son, which is proof of the love that exists in the Bello family.

Funke Akindele celebrates stepson Josiah Bello on his birthday.

Source: Instagram

The actress wrote:

"Happy birthday my darling Josiah. God bless you more son ❤️❤️ Enjoy your day @sunnyboyfitz."

Josiah in his response said:

"Thank you Aunty love you ❤️."

JJC Skillz also penned a birthday message to his son.

He wrote:

"Happy birthday to my hardworking, talented and amazing son @sunnyboyfitz May you go from strength to strength Your future is bright. Long life and prosperity. Love you ❤️."

Nigerians join Funke Akindele to celebrate her stepson

Fans and followers of the Nollywood actress have since taken to social media to celebrate her stepson with her.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

itskerenkezia_:

"Happy birthday Josiah. God bless you ❤️❤️."

ojulewastudio:

"Happy birthday full of testimonies and pleasant surprises son❤️."

iam_maaui:

"Happy birthday age with grace."

solomon_shagzy_:

"Happy birthday brother from me Solomon the painter ❤️❤️."

pashskall:

"Cheers to a new age more life broski."

stevespotlight:

"Happy Birthday to the new Bad Mam director of our generation."

moyofarawe:

"Such a wonderful smile he has. Happy birthday to @sunnyboyfitz. May u celebrate many more years in divine grace and prosperity."

