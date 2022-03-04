Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, was one of the celebrity guests who attended Fuji singer, KWAM 1’s birthday party

The movie star graced the occasion with her husband, Kazim Adeoti, and she was spotted kneeling down to greet the celebrant

Aigbe also gifted Wasiu a huge customized speaker cake on his birthday day and noted that it was one fit for a king

Top Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, alongside many other important guests graced the occasion of Fuji maestro, KWAM 1’s 65th birthday party.

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1) clocked 65 on March 3, 2022, and the occasion was celebrated in a special way.

In a video making the rounds online, Aigbe was captured as she arrived at the party and paid her respects to the Fuji star.

Mercy Aigbe attends KWAM 1's 65th birthday party with husband.

The actress went down on her two knees to greet Wasiu who later helped her up and directed her to sit beside him.

Not stopping there, KWAM 1 also sang praises for her and her husband, Kazim Adeoti. The actress made sure to greet the singer’s newest wife, Emmanuella, by hugging her sweetly.

See the video below:

Mercy Aigbe gifts KWAM 1 beautiful speaker cake

The Nollywood actress did not attend KWAM 1’s birthday party empty-handed as she went bearing a gift.

The movie star had a customized and realistic looking speaker cake made for the Fuji legend.

The cake was made to look like a black speaker that had red coral beads, a phone, and some dollar notes on top of it. It also had a microphone and staff beside it.

According to Aigbe, the cake is befitting for a king.

She wrote:

“Cake befitting for only a King @kingwasiuayindemarshal , more Grace sir .”

See photos and videos of the piece of art below:

Internet users react

Janny_ssd:

“Fine cake for a fine woman.”

Iam_inikpi:

“This cake na work ooo.”

Denike.e_:

“Wow this is beautiful.”

Yasmeenmoda:

“That man can sing sha, even without beats he sounds so good.”

Monimons__jewelries:

“Agbeke ade.”

Mydes_touch:

“So beautiful to watch ❤️.”

Nice one.

KWAM 1's 101-year-old mother attends his 65th birthday party

The legendary Fuji musician marked his new age in style. To celebrate the special occasion, a big party was organised in honour of KWAM 1 and videos from the event have made the rounds online.

The Fuji maestro was surrounded by loved ones and well-wishers on his big day including his 101-year-old mother.

Wasiu was seen walking with his mother as she arrived at the party. They were surrounded by bodyguards and other onlookers as the music star slowly led his mother into the venue.

