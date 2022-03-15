Popular Nigerian female singer, Teni Entertainer schooled a fan who dragged her late father because of a giveaway she did online

The fan who seem not to have won in the singer's giveaway called her out and also mentioned her name

An angry Teni replied him and said she doesn't tolerate any slander against her late father, Nigerians have reacted to their exchange

Things get messy between singer, Teni Entertainer and one of her followers on Twitter after the latter called out her late father.

The Twitter fan who seemed not to have benefitted from one of the singer's giveaways slammed her for the exercise and declared that he is no longer her fan while calling out Teni's late dad.

Teni calls out fan who drags her father. Credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

The Billionaire crooner came hard on the fan as she schooled him about his beloved late father.

According to her:

"My father was a man and a half. Ask around who my father was. Won’t tolerate any fool talking down on my father."

"My father in his grave is better than you that you’re alive. Just saying. Love and light."

Check out he response below:

Read her full exchange with the fan below:

Nigerians share their opinion on Tni's exchange with the fan

Social media users have joined Teni in slamming the fan for mentioning her father's name in the conversation.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Chinye_chukwuweike:

"Ontop her own money and her choice to do giveaway, a broke mo.ron still decide to bring her pops into this. Twitter children always badly behaved."

Viola.ezealah:

"Leave people’s parents alone! Haba."

Majinfotek_ng:

"You see this Twitter people ennn."

Buzzbox360:

"Teni’s father was and is still a legend. Do your research!"

Throwbacknaijatv:

"Tru sha, Respect her father, Ex army Brigadier General Simon Apata deserves respect from Nigeria."

I__train_people_into_tech:

"Keypad warriors need to be taught a good lesson."

Bitcoin_chief:

"It’s becoming too toxic online who is unveiling e-slap?"

Teni drags lady who said she doesn't have fans

Legit.ng previously reported that Teni reacted to a young lady's opinion about her new album titled Wonderland.

The young lady had faulted the singer for not having lots of songs on her album, saying nobody would listen to it.

After Teni's response to the lady, many people took to the comment sectio of the post to share their thoughts.

Source: Legit.ng