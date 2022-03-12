Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband, Lanre Gentry has given up more details about how the actress eventually ended up with Adekaz

While many dragged and insulted Mercy, Gentry revealed that the blame should go to Adekaz's first wife, Funsho

According to Gentry, people like Funsho love to follow and associate with actresses in a bid to become friends with them

Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband, Lanre Gentry has revealed that the actress and Adekaz's first wife, Funsho were indeed friends.

He also cleared the air over how old his son was when Mercy started dating Adekaz and who should be blamed for the husband acollecting saga.

Mercy Aigbe's ex-hubby says she and Adekaz's wife were friends Photo credit: @asiwajulanregentry/@realmercyaigbe/@asiwajucouture

Funsho should be blamed

Gentry revealed in an interview that he does not blame Mercy Aigbe for ending up with Adekaz because Funsho made it happen.

''I do not blame Mercy. The blame should be on Adeoti’s first wife for bringing Mercy into her family. People like Funso who love to follow actresses (about) in a bid to make friends with them need to be very careful."

"It is dangerous to bring a person whom you do not know into your home simply because the person is a celebrity. In all honesty, Funso and Mercy were friends."

Juwon was not 5 months old

Many people believed that Mercy started seeing Adekaz when her son was just a baby, but Gentry has revealed that the boy was over a year old.

My new daughter looks like Juwon

Since the Mercy scandal, many Nigerians advised Gentry to conduct a DNA test to be sure that Juwon is indeed his child.

Talking about his new marriage, Gentry noted that he now has a daughter with his new partner and she looks very much like his son, Juwon whom many have claimed may not be his biological son.

Nigerians react to Lanre Gentry's new statement

nene_george:

"Can we move pass these people. We don’t care anymore. We’re only patiently waiting for her karma "

gracemaryenenche:

"She invited her because she is a celebrity, so people will hype her event, see wetin happen!"

realprincessmicheal:

"This man is trying so hard to convince us that the boy is actually his son Oga we understand, now all of you should rest "

inumidun_:

"Dear women, may God protect you from the friends waiting to destroy your home, merciless mercy "

rita_mayuku:

"Abeg the ex-husband, should rest. He is married as well, let him concentrate on his family."

officialdanielrolland:

"And so? Does it warrant stealing her hubby? Call a spade, spade biko!"

I'm not the first to be a second wife

In an interview sighted by Legit.ng, Mercy revealed that it's her choice to be a second wife, one she is happy with.

Putting a plea across, Mercy pointed out that she is not the first woman to be a second wife and Nigerians should let her enjoy her marriage.

The mum of two added that the decision was her choice and she is very happy with her man.

