Adekaz's first wife recently called out his new wife Mercy Aigbe over the fact that even though she was a new mum she still slept with her husband

The woman in a three-page note on Instagram equally lashed out at Adeoti while making it clear that she never agreed to entertain a second wife

Mercy's ex-husband, Gentry has reacted to the claim after someone pointed out again that he needs to do a DNA test on their son

It might seem like Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, is starting to become uninterested in the news concerning the actress.

Following the shocking revelation from Adekaz's first wife about how long Mercy has been sleeping with him, a concerned Nigerian urged Gentry to do a DNA test on their son, Juwon.

Mercy Aigbe's husband calls her a loose woman Photo credit: @asiwajulanregentry/@realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

That's their problem

According to Gentry, the fact that Mercy has been sleeping with Adekaz for that long is Mercy and Adekaz's first wife's problem and not his.

He further added that such an act should be expected when a loose woman visits another woman's home.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Gentry's statement

sizzymyrah:

"This man no get chills."

blackice_jayjay:

"With his terrible English make una leave this man Abeg he has moved on."

olori_damiloulah:

"I love the guy abeg. Na him know wetin him eyes see."

positivegrowth_247:

"For once I’m liking Gentry… Abeg make una leave the man o… Mercy the desperado catch your sub."

essentials_by_lawlars:

"lmao!!! this man is always coming for war He is the indabosky."

beth2dworld:

"In other words, when you introduce an ashawo to your husband, what do you expect?"

Mercy Aigbe welcomed in her husband's hometown

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe visited her husband, Kazeem Adeoti's hometown in Kwara state and she was warmly received.

In a video that was sighted online, the actress was seen in the midst of excited indigenes who ushered her into the ceremony with excitement.

A woman was heard on the microphone singing Mercy's praises as she reiterated that the actress belongs to them. Other women struggled to walk and take selfies with her.

Source: Legit.ng