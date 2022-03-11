Davido’s firstborn, Imade Adeleke, has sparked funny reactions from netizens after taking to Instagram with an update

The little one who is currently in London with her mum visited a Chanel store alongside a friend to shop

Many flooded Imade’s comment section with different reactions with some others passing remarks on her stylish outfit

Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke, continues to win the hearts of social media users with her endearing personality.

Imade recently took to Instagram with an interesting update for her 441k followers on the photo-sharing social media platform.

Imade and her friend go on shopping spree. Photo: @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the little one and a friend went shopping and they made a stop at the Chanel store.

Imade flooded her Instagram page with cute pictures taken at the store while notifying netizens that she went shopping.

Some of the pictures shared captured a completely glammed-up Imade making cool poses with her friend who was equally dressed for the occasion.

See her post below:

Social media users hail Imade

babatundeshosanya said:

"I pray God will continue to bless your parents."

mhaamhe_vee said:

"See how my baby is glowing in London."

poozyhairstore said:

"When your mama is a fashionista ."

kayodelovedeborah said:

"Imade love you look like your lovely Daddy so much you are the carbon copy. wonderful. More grace to you love ❤️."

chizobaezeokekejecinta said:

"Ur mum is doing a great job hooo I love ur dress ."

okoijebu8 said:

"Baby girl, your Papa get money,na odogwu sunshine,"

