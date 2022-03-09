Women all over the world celebrated the 2022 edition of the International Women's Day event on Tuesday, March 8

Social media was rife with celebratory posts from organizations, women empowering groups among others

Legit.ng has compiled a list of popular Nigerian female celebrities and how they celebrated International Women’s Day

Like previous years, the 2022 edition of International Women’s Day witnessed a throng of events in the online community.

Hashtags, memes, pictures, videos among other digital materials were churned out by groups who celebrated women across the world.

6 celebrities and how they celebrated International Women's Day. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele/@iamshaffybello/@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

It was also an opportunity for older women to share inspiring messages for young ladies who are still trying to find a standing either in their careers or academic pursuits.

Some female celebrities also used their respective social media platforms to spread positive messages in relation to the International Women’s Day celebration.

Funke Akindele-Bello, Mercy Johnson-Okojie among others feature in a list compiled by Legit.ng.

Check them out

1. Mercy Johnson-Okojie

The actress filmed a special video highlighting her role as a woman. Mercy's video captured her as a mother, a wife, an entertainer and a businesswoman.

The comic star equally stressed the importance of breaking the bias as she marked International Women's Day.

2. Funke Akindele-Bello

In her typical playful manner, the actress released an energetic dance video to mark the celebration of women across the world.

Funke showed off her dance moves as late Whitney Houston's I'm Every Woman played in the background.

3. Omoni Oboli

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli culled a scene from one of her women-centric movies, Wives on Strike, as she dropped a message for fellow women.

The actress wrote:

"Happy international women’s day my amazing, hardworking, goal-digging women I see you…I love you ❤️In my journey as a filmmaker, unwittingly, most of my movies have centred around women empowerment so here’s me asking you guys…who wants the women back?"

4. Iyabo Ojo

The Nollywood diva appeared to have themed up with a photographer for a special picture in celebration of International Women's Day.

The creative image had several mobile phone cameras pointed at the mother of two. In her caption, Iyabo urged women to stay strong and powerful.

5. Toyin Lawani

The celebrity stylist dropped a powerful family picture on Instagram as she marked Women's Day.

The picture was accompanied by a strong message. Tiannah wrote:

"Happy International Women's Day to all the not perfect super hardworking, Relentless, Talented super moms out there , Y’all Are the Real Mvp. Keep making A Difference. Keep Breaking the Bias."

6. Shaffy Bello

The veteran Nollywood actress stepped out looking gorgeous for an International Women's Day event but this didn't stop her from dropping an inspiring message for women.

Shafyy wrote:

"I can’t tell you guys how honored I am to have been in the same room with so many ICONS and TRAILBLAZERS WOMEN who have have triumphed by falling and getting back up again! Their FAILURES, REJECTIONS, PROGRESS, STRUGGLES, VICTORIES and most of all their TENACITY and DETERMINATION to never give up INSPIRED the heck out of me! If only we look like what we’ve been through! Hugh! I AM, BECAUSE THEY ARE!"

