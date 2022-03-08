Sophia Momodu has joined women across the world to celebrate this year’s edition of Internation Women’s Day

The mother of one flooded her Instagram page with stunning pictures captured on the streets of London

Followers and admirers flooded Sophia’s comment section with remarks on how beautiful she looked in the pictures

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, took a different route with celebrating International Women’s Day.

Sophia seemed in the mood for no long talks as she simply flooded her Instagram page with beautiful photos of herself accompanied with a caption inspired by Asake’s Omo Ope song.

Sophia Momodu's drops 'fire' photos. Photo: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The mother of one equally added a hashtag recognizing the celebration of women all over the world.

Check the post below:

Sophia’s photos spark sweet reactions

As expected, the photos from the yuppy mummy sparked activities in her comment section with many pointing out how beautiful she looks.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

ola_.yinkaa said:

"Prettiest pictures I’ve seen todayI’m so in love."

nessa_bayo said:

"You look amazing SophiaHappy International Women’s Day to you."

king_zayinab said:

"The best among the rest."

bellawith.thesauce said:

"Nobody does it like my queen."

teniolagold_ said:

"Classy women dont stress their posture ❤️❤️❤️❤️,you truly stand fit."

angelomoaregha said:

"Beautiful Queen you remine the best."

tokemakinwa said:

" you’ve reminded me of these shoes love how you paired yours. Need to rock mine."

Sophia Momodu clamps down on blogger who accused her of fighting Davido in Ghana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu said that she would no longer keep quiet when she is bashed on social media.

The mother of one stated that she has been constantly bashed for six years despite being good and sweet.

Sophia said this while responding to claims by a blogger that she fought with Davido and his second baby mama, Amanda, in Ghana. The blogger stated that Sophia didn't want Amanda close to Davido and she fought with her in a club where they went to have fun.

Sophia then asked why people love hatred, adding that they end up turning something beautiful into negativity.

