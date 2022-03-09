Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, joined many others over the world to mark International Women’s Day

To celebrate women, the much loved film star shared a video of herself dancing to song about women

Akindele also accompanied her video with a short and simple message about women being special

Much loved Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, just like many others, took to social media on March 8, 2022, to celebrate women.

On the special occasion of International Women’s Day, the top movie star went on her Instagram page to acknowledge it with a fun video.

In the short clip, Akindele was seen dancing happily to Whitney Houston’s I Am Every Woman song.

Funke Akindele marks International Women's Day. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The actress was all smiles as she showed off her impressive dance moves while celebrating women.

The movie star then accompanied her video with a short caption as she acknowledged International Women’s Day.

According to her, every woman out there is special.

She wrote:

“Happy International Women's Day to every woman out there. We are all special!!❤️❤️❤️.”

See the video below:

Eniola Badmus, Bobrisky, others praise Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele’s video caused a lot of buzz on social media as numerous fans and colleagues gushed over her in the comment section.

Read some of their comments below:

Liquorose:

“Yass mama.”

Eniola_badmus:

“Give them.”

Bobrisky222:

“.”

Folagade_banks:

“Jaiye lo!! happy international women’s day Lafunky ❤️.”

Empressnjamah:

“Carry go joor,I enjoyed watching .”

Jiganbabaoja:

“Energy too much ❤️❤️.”

Theonlychigul:

“Givvvvvvv dem alllll.”

Nice one.

