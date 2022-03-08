Popular Nigerian designer, Toyin Lawani, has taken to social media to celebrate International Women's Day

The CEO of Tiannah's Empire and mother of three shared a photo with her family all dressed in white

Lawani accompanied the photo with a message celebrating women who are making a difference in the world

Tuesday, March 8, 2022, marked International Women's Day and several ladies took to social media to celebrate.

One of such women is Toyin Lawani, the CEO of Tiannah's Empire.

The designer shared a new photo with her family. Credit: Toyin Lawani

Source: Instagram

The talented fashion designer/stylist and mother of three took to her Instagram page to share a photo with her husband and children.

The stylish family who all dressed in white, each rocked a unique style.

While Lawani donned a mermaid dress with a big turban, her eldest daughter sported a floral headpiece.

Her son rocked a white suit alongside Lawani's husband who also dressed in the same thing but had his face hidden behind a metallic face mask.

Their youngest child looked adorable in a white dress with a flower piece on her head.

She captioned the post:

"Happy International Women's Day to all the not perfect super hardworking, Relentless,Talented super moms out there, Y’all Are the Real Mvp, Keep making A Difference, Keep@Breaking the Bias, Tag and celebrate women out there who inspire to double up your hustle and inspires you to be better."

See post below:

Source: Legit.ng