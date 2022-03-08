Popular Nollywood actress Bukunmi Oluwasina has left fans laughing over her latest social media post

The film star was seen looking on in wonder at her colleague, Ronke Odusanya’s big backside compared to hers

Oluwasina later stormed off the set and went somewhere to think about her life and fans have reacted

Nigerian actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina’s recent post has amused fans after she compared her body to that of her colleague, Ronke Odusanya.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the film star posted a video of the moment she noticed Odusanya’s big backside.

Odusanya wore a figure-hugging dress that showed her curves in the right places. Bukunmi who stood beside her noticed the obvious difference compared to her own slim frame.

Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina compares her backside to colleague Ronke Odusanya's own. Photos: @bukunmisoluwasina

Source: Instagram

After a moment of staring, Oluwasina then stormed off the set and went into her car to lament.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actress was seen shaking her head in bewilderment while shedding fake tears over the situation.

See the video below:

Bukunmi Oluwasina’s post sparked reactions

Bukunmi Oluwasina’s display caused a lot of amusement on social media as her fans and colleagues were moved to laughter.

Many of them noted that life is not balanced. Read some of their comments below:

Sunkanmi_omobolanle:

“Why you Dey disturb yaself I don tell you solution Dey aburo mi @bukunmioluwasina.”

Oluwabukola_arugba:

“Bukunmi o wa okay rara .”

Bosealaoo:

“Unquestionable God.”

Iamtrinityguy:

“My sister are you talented,You can sing,you can act, you can dance so what else do you want, bumb*m abi you can’t have everything nah, oya sorry .”

Iam_anjy23:

“Idi araba ATI idi kolobo.”

Libratvee:

“ This world no balance.”

Queen_jidah:

“Word and opposite .”

Dammivick:

“That's the definition of life .”

Actress Osas Ighodaro flaunts curves

With curves in the right places, the film star and event host is big on looks that are not only form-fitting but compliment her feminine silhouette.

Just recently, Osas took to her Instagram page to remind fans why she is indeed a boss when it comes to rocking jaw-dropping and fabulous ensembles.

Dressed in a mono strap dress with a corset bodice, the mother of one unarguably 'bodied' the look as her curves sat pretty in the floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit right in the middle.

Source: Legit.ng