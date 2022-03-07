Singer Davido’s second baby mama, Amanda, was recently quizzed by some fans on her feelings for the music star

The young lady was forced to answer the question on her feelings for Davido after she was called out for sidestepping it

According to Amanda, social media users love drama and her answer led to even more questions from fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s second baby mama, Amanda, recently gave fans an opportunity to ask her questions on social media.

On her Instagram story, the young lady replied some of the questions including one that was about her feelings for Davido.

Amanda had initially answered some questions on how she manages to be a co-parent with the famous star.

Davido’s 2nd babymama speaks on if she is still in love with singer. Photos: @davido, @laplubelle

According to her, she tries to stay drama free while also respecting the other person’s space.

However, a fan later called Amanda out for deliberately sidestepping the question on whether she still had feelings for Davido or not.

Amanda replied by saying that people love drama.

See their exchange below:

Internet users react

Amanda’s exchange with the fan soon went viral on social media and numerous people wondered why she ignored the question.

Read some of their comments below:

Cyndee_xo:

“But why is that person asking such question like what's your business.”

Sharon_onyinye:

“Amanda do you still love Davido,yes or no why is it hard for you to answer .”

Big_dream_nic:

“That's the father of her child. She supposed to not love him? Why even ask this qn?”

Lindabrella__:

“Is she suppose to hate him???? Foolish question.”

Vheeny_:

“She no wan talk to us directly don't go thru the corners seyi baby.”

Thomii_a:

“Dem dey date abi dem no dey date? Which way?”

Toksworld6:

“Chioma steadily pressing necks lollll chioma oooo,she no dey talk but her presence dey make some people feel insecure lollll,this one want to trend Kwa ooo.”

Empress_caramel_:

“No drama , yet you can’t ignore the question or skip it.”

Hmm.

Some guy bet that they will cancel my O2 show - Davido speaks in emotional interview

Popular Nigerian music star, Davido’s concert at the O2 Arena, has continued to get fans talking after it took place on March 5, 2022.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Davido posted an emotional interview he had at the O2 Arena before the start of the show.

The singer recounted how a random guy on Twitter had tweeted that his show will be cancelled.

