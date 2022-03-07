Veteran Nollywood actress Chinyere Wilfred recently blasted an unnamed actor on her social media page

Popular Nigerian actress, Chinyere Wilfred, recently put a Nollywood actor on blast for keeping them waiting on set.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video where she slammed the unnamed actor for his actions.

According to her, she and other crew members had been on set since 8:00 am while a particular actor continued to keep them waiting.

Actress Chinyere Wilfred blast actor who delayed them on set. Photos: @chinyerewilfred4real

Chinyere was embittered because the rest of them could not film or do any other work because of the unnamed actor who delayed them for several hours.

She said:

“Una good day my people. You see as we siddon since morning? Na our crew members siddown so. We dey set we are waiting for a particular actor. Since 8:00 we are on set here, we are supposed to be filming but we can’t work because we are waiting for a particular actor. Hey! Chineke!”

See the video below:

Fans and Nollywood stars react

Numerous Nigerian film stars trooped to Chinyere’s comment section to react to her post. Many of them were disappointed as the indiscipline of the erring actor.

Read some of their comments below:

Victoriainyama:

“And a Whole you dey wait... U....Queen Mother......That Rubbish still dey happen?? Smh...Jisieike Nnem ❤️❤️❤️.”

Peggyovire:

“That’s the nonsense that happens in the Asaba, unprofessional actors 90% of them. You go wait sometimes 2days . Nxt time go back to your hotel & sleep till they are ready.”

Motherhenanita:

“Chai and my colleagues won’t even say the exact truth,they will say I’m cming I’m close ..sometimes they are shuffling Btwn 2 to 3 jobs at same Time ♂️.”

Thecute_ose:

“No discipline in the industry.”

Lulusmooth:

“That actor doesn’t understand his job.”

Belindaoma:

“It is because they are no more hustling for roles. If to say na waka pass status dem still dey, they will come early. ”

Awake9jadating:

“Omo! See levels! But wait oooo, I dey try imagine who is worth waiting for 8hours in Nollywood industry. But dem again, let me mind my business .”

Mrsmile_comedian:

“Must be Zuby Michael no be me type am o.”

Teesbeautylane:

“But why do you people think it’s Zubby? ”

Sisi__amaka:

“Why do I feel it's Zubby... .”

Engr_c.e.okoye:

“I guess it's Zubby Michael?”

Harryberryarts:

“That’s probably Zubby.. She no wan mention name .”

Hmm.

