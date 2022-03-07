Top Nigerian singer, Davido, is still reeling from excitement after shutting down the O2 Arena in London

The music star has now shared an emotional video from his big day showing the huge crowd who came out for him

Davido also recounted how a troll on Twitter had bet that his show will be cancelled and was now watching his success

Popular Nigerian music star, Davido’s concert at the O2 Arena, has continued to get fans talking after it took place on March 5, 2022.

The singer who is obviously still reeling in excitement over his big night has now shared some official videos from the event on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Davido posted an emotional interview he had at the O2 Arena before the start of the show.

Davido thanks God for successful O2 show, remembers troll who bet that his show will be cancelled. Photos: @davido

The Risky crooner sat on one of the chairs at the arena as he spoke about filling up the 20,000 capacity venue.

Not stopping there, the singer also recounted how a random guy on Twitter had tweeted that his show will be cancelled.

Davido said:

“And there was one tweet from a guy that said ‘mark this day, they go cancel that show’. He is probably going to come and watch.”

The singer also accompanied the video with an emotional caption where he gave thanks to God. According to him, He is in control even though trusting His plan isn’t always easy.

He wrote:

“Trusting GOD's plan isn't always easy. Doubt, fear and insecurities can fill our minds. But we have to remind ourselves that our GOD is an Awesome GOD. HE's the only one who knows our future and HE's in control.!!!!”

See the video below:

Davido shared another video showing the packed venue as he bragged about his success.

He wrote:

“Success occurs when your dreams get bigger than excuses. !! FULL BOWL SOLD DA FUXK OUT !!! IM POSTING VIDEOS ALL WEEK!! ELECTRIFYING!! ❤️❤️ THANK YOU LONDON AND EVERYONE THAT CAME OUT ROCKED WITH US !!! ”

See below:

Internet users react

A number of internet users had a lot to say about Davido’s successful O2 outing. Many of them were touched by the emotional videos from the event.

Read some of their comments below:

Missamadi:

“There is power in the blood of Jesus. Ask, and with faith, you shall receive. God bless you @davido ❤️.”

Sirbanko:

“Greatness exists here! ❤️❤️.”

Michelle.ntalami:

“@davido Mama up in Heaven is so proud! ♥️♥️.”

Cubana_chiefpriest:

“Wembley Stadium Loadin%.”

Pauloo2104:

“Afrobeat to the world davidO the greatest .”

Ecoolofficial:

“Gooooose bumps! MY GOD! ”

Famousbobson:

“DAD THIS IS EMOTIONAL.”

Mattadam___:

“Motivation!”

Akinalabi:

“I’m so proud of you my dear aburo. ❤️❤️❤️.”

So touching.

Chioma, Cubana Chiefpriest and other Nigerian stars who stormed O2 for Davido

Davido is no doubt very much loved by his fans and his celebrity colleagues. Perhaps this is due to the support and love he has also shown to them on numerous occasions.

The popular music star recently announced his show at the O2 Arena in London to take place on March 5, 2022, and the venue sold out in only a short time.

A number of Davido’s celebrity colleagues also made sure to be on hand to support him by flying out to London even before the talk of town event.

Some of the Nigerian celebrities who attended Davido's O2 Arena show are Patoranking, Cubana Chiefpriest, Eniola Badmus and more.

