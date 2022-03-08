Top Nigerian female singer, Yemi Alade, was recently subjected to trolling online from a fan who was concerned about her single status

The troll had taunted the singer for almost entering her 40s but still being unmarried and without children

Alade gave him a heated response and noted that the troll will still be the same way while she enjoys her wealth in her 40s

Popular singer, Yemi Alade, recently had a heated exchange with an online troll who tried to shame her single status at her age.

Nigerian celebrities are usually targeted by trolls on social media who pay no mind to how their words will affect others.

Just recently, on Twitter, a troll made it his concern to speak to Yemi Alade on not being married despite her age.

Yemi Alade replies troll who taunted her for being close to menopause and with no kids. Photos: @yemialadee

Source: Twitter

According to the faceless hater, the singer is nearing her 40s, almost seeing her menopause, and is still single, unmarried and childless.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Not stopping there, the Twitter troll asked Yemi Alade what then is the need for her wealth.

He wrote:

“Your now entering your fourties’ almost seeing your menopause and you’ve not married is not even that you have children sef so what’s the need of your riches ??”

Yemi Alade slams troll

The top singer made sure to give the troll a heated clap-back after his unsavoury words.

The music star noted that when she eventually enters her 40s and naturally starts experiencing menopause as a healthy and wealthy woman, the troll will still be the same way he has been, tweeting empty words.

She wrote:

“When I eventually start entering my 40's and naturally start experiencing Menopuase as a healthy, wealthy woman ,you will still be here in all your peril , tweeting empty shellings.”

See her tweet below:

Internet users react

Yemi Alade’s exchange with the faceless troll soon went viral and caused a lot of buzz. Read some comments below:

Hchealthclinic:

“That’s harsh and unnecessary.”

Blaccquin:

“This is so rude, there’s nothing funny about this guy’s tweets…..y’all let these celebrities be…. They are humans with feelings too.”

Massage_and_fitness_lagos_abj:

“God bless you Yemi for your response. It's rude to ask people about their status.”

Officialjovialmum:

“Will she marry her self by her self? Inukwa! The way some people poke their noses into people's private lives is getting annoying.”

House_of_onyielle:

“It the AUDACITY for me. Say no to online BULLIES.”

Fheytii:

“People can’t just mind their business ♀️ if she gets pregnant now Wahala again.”

Ludahxx:

“Haaa.. Omo this one go pain her o ♂️.”

Hmm.

Omoni Oboli replies troll who shamed her for repeating her shoes

Popular actress, Omoni Oboli, had earlier taken out time to reply to a troll who decided to call her out for repeating a pair of shoes with three different outfits.

The actress shared a feel-good video and the man did not hesitate to voice out his displeasure in the comment section.

According to Omoni, she confidently owns her shoes and she can decide to wear them every day of the year if she feels like it.

Source: Legit.ng