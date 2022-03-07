Mercy Aigbe might not be a social media favourite anymore, but the people in her husband's hometown where he is known for his philanthropy appreciate her

A video sighted on Instagram showed the moment the actress and her hubby Adekaz arrived his hometown to receive an award

Mercy was crowded by people mainly women who struggled to take photos with her as well as usher her properly into the ceremony

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently visited her husband, Kazeem Adeoti's hometown in Kwara state and she was warmly received.

In a video that was sighted online, the actress was seen in the midst of excited indigenes who ushered her into the ceremony with excitement.

Women struggled to take pictures with Mercy Aigbe. Photo credit: @goldmynetv/@realmercyaigbe

A woman was heard on the microphone singing Mercy's praises as she reiterated that the actress belongs to them. Other women struggled to walk and take selfies with her.

Eventually, the actress was seen kneeling to greet the royalties seated at the event. Her husband, Kazeem Adeoti who was honoured with an award that day was also seen in the mix.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mercy's reception

__topman_:

"Make she shaa no forget say this life na turn by turn."

officialdequez:

"Mercy wey no get mercy."

retha_medae:

"Mercy you sef do better so you can also be celebrated in your home town."

nwankwe_precious:

"Karma awaits you sha."

doyinraji:

"If guilt was a person….. Mercy Receive peace in Jesus name ooo!!!! Na your friend husband you kuku sn*atch! You no kill person."

christopher2815:

"Those women no get shame."

iam.2bees:

"No just drag anything with the gender that gave birth to me . They always find a way ALWAYS."

I'm not the first to be a second wife

In an interview sighted by Legit.ng, Mercy revealed that it was her choice to be a second wife, one she is happy with.

Putting a plea across, Mercy pointed out that she is not the first woman to be a second wife and Nigerians should let her enjoy her marriage.

Adekaz also cleared the air over how he came to marry Mercy. According to him, the news that he was taken away from his first wife is not true.

Source: Legit.ng