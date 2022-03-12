Davido warmed the hearts of many after he dedicated a song, Assurance, to his third baby mama, Chioma

After several months of wondering what went sour between the love birds, fans are hopeful that Davido's latest statement means they are back together for good

The singer was spotted in the club with his people and while the Assurance song played, Davido excitedly hinted that his romance with Chioma has been rekindled

Online in-laws of Nigerian singer Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma are currently excited, following a statement the singer made.

In a video which has made the rounds online, Davido was spotted with Cubana Chiefpriest and some other people as they vibed to his Assurance song.

Davido hints about getting back with Chioma Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, Davido yelled Assurance don wake up again, a ststemegt which might signify that he's back with his third baby mama, Chioma.

It's not a far fetched conclusion, considering the fact that Davido sang and dedicated Assurance to the mother of his son.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido's statement

oparah_somzy:

"We’re happy about that❤️"

pharmwendy:

"Sha don’t mess it up again, someone’s feelings is at stake"

justkaren____:

"They shouldn't play with my feelings o."

ericblessing65:

"Marriage is all we care about. No be to dey sing assurance."

sy_via_lyn:

"Make e no break again oh, that means they were really quarreling before. Papa Ify and mama Ify."

oma_banti:

"Seal the Assurance….no Dey sing song wey don reign pass"

mhiz_ozyshantel:

"Yes ooh we the online inlaws chioma my lover."

Video shows Davido and Chioma having a good time in London club

Davido's third baby mama, Chioma attended his recent O2 concert and the singer personally received her and his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Even though both parties never opened up on separating, Nigerians think that they have rekindled their love after months of difference.

Davido's concert was sold out and the singer who has been splurging money was spotted with Chioma at a London club.

The couple sat side by side as they vibed to his music playing in the background.

Source: Legit.ng