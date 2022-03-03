Nigerian music superstar, Davido got everyone gushing after a video of him with his beloved family emerged online

The singer personally received his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke and his baby mama, Chioma Rowland as they landed at the London airport in his private jet

Davido was heard calling Ifeanyi Rasko as the young man walked around the private jet, fans have reacted massively to the lovely video

Singer Davido is excited ahead of his big concert at the popular London O2 Arena and he is welcoming some important people in his life.

The DMW boss took out of his busy schedule to personally pick his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke and his mother Chioma Rowland as they arrived in the city of London for the mega concert.

Davido welcomes his son and baby mama to London. Credit: @mufasatundeednut @davido

Source: Instagram

The mother and son flew in Davido's private jet to London and the singer warmly received them at the airport.

In the video that emerged online, Davido was heard calling Ifeanyi Rasko and the little man walks around the executive jet.

Watch the video below:

Fans excited

Nigerians have reacted differently to the lovely video of Davido and his family.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

official_rude_boy_:

"Make OBO propose to Chioma for stage we go break Internet."

My_cocogram:

"I’m happy for them, e remain Wizkid and Tiwa Savage."

Sandra_agyapomaa:

"Love is sweet, when money enters love is sweeter."

Obazi_chike:

"There's no other way to enjoy life other than this, meanwhile we're still waiting for the arrival of Isreal."

Happychild___:

"Ifeanyi is really a baby with a mind of his own."

Deborah.hounton:

"This Ifeanyi no dey always agree, he got mind of his own he no dey quick hear words."

