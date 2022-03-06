Moments from Nigerian music superstar, Davido's successful concert at the London O2 Arena keep giving his fans something to talk about

Video of the singer bringing out other international stars like Focalistic, Stonebwoy, and others have emerged online

The international stars thrilled the crowd with Davido as they joined him on stage one after the other, Nigerians have reacted to the video

Nigerian music superstar, Davido did not limit his hugely successful London O2 Arena concert to his compatriots alone as he has extended it to other international singers.

Davido brought out the likes of Ghanaian singer, Stoneybwoy and South African Focalistic to join him on stage as they delivered top performances to the crowd.

Videos from their performances have emerged online and have got fans drooling as they shut down the O2 Arena with a beautiful blend of music.

Nigerians excited

Nigerians have expressed their likeness for the videos, most of them commended Davido for the performances.

Aoakande:

"Africa to the world we no dey play tell them."

Moorkingskas:

"If only our government understand the value of what the UK government is enjoying with this concerts.. walai they will sit up and pave the way for Nigeria to build that train that the whole of Africa needs to bridge this divide!!! All we need is a working government that’s all!!!! Big ups to #David02."

Enlinoofficial:

"Uniting the world with the gift of God on him.❤️❤️❤️ proud of him."

Lil_miss__introvert_0311:

"It’s the crowd singing for me goose bumps."

Sten_kizz1:

"Nah all this kind Videos we need@no be all those werey live stream wey no Gbadun."

Lu._cas7:

"Focalistic too with the moves."

Deejaygabe:

"I absolutely love the cross pollination of the various genres."

