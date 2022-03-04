Veteran Igbo Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo got many of her fans gushing after a video of hin an interesting conversation emerged online

The actress engaged in an interesting conversation in Yoruba language to the surprise of most Nigerians

Patience spoke the language fluently as she converse with a man who acted as her husband in a movie, Nigerians have rated her fluency in Yoruba differently

Ace movie star, Patience Ozokwo stirred massive reactions after she flaunted what many fans don't know she is capable of.

The Igbo actress showed off her fluency in Yoruba language as she engaged a man who acted as his husband in a yet to be announced movie.

Patience Ozokwo shows off her Yoruba speaking prowess. Credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

In a short video that emerged online, Patience and the man were conversing about how they will visit their son who had just given birth to a baby and she is seeking approval from him to go take care of them.

Her Yoruba was so good that people who don't know would not suspect that she is not from the tribe.

Nigerians reacted differently

Nigerians have expressed surprise at Patience's fluency in Yoruba language.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Bukolaomilabu:

"Mama G❤️❤️❤️ thanks for speaking my language.

Mitchellsasoebi.kom:

"Seriously? This one shock me."

Sumayahinvestment:

"99%.....You're doing well Mama G of universe."

Imalianboy_:

"This is strange."

Ojurereoluwa_1:

"If you stay in Lagos you must hear nii."

Mystic__curves:

"Omo this one no be for here ooo. Thank God say she no be Yoruba actress, na she for be Fadeyi Oloro’s wife in every movie. Love her Yoruba though."

