Popular preacher, Mummy G.O is back again with yet another controversial preaching to her congregation

The preacher called out veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo whom she said lived a wayward life but now acting like a born again

The video of Mummy G.O sparked reactions online, while some said she needs to be stopped, others blamed those attending her church and listening to her sermons

Nigerian preacher, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, aka Mummy G.O is known for her preachings about acts that can hinder people from entering heaven and going to hell.

Mummy G.O who has been silent for a while has returned and this time, her target is veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo also known as Mama Gee.

Mummy G.O blasts Patience Ozokwo. Credit: @official_mummy_go @patienceozokwo

The preacher opined that she saw a video of Mama Gee dressed like a Deeper Life church member and looking like a born again.

She further said if the actress who used to be wicked and a chain smoker made heaven then her church members are fools. She was heard saying:

"If Mama G wey don smoke the whole world tire, wey don chop life like craze makes heaven and you don't you are an animal. you are a fool."

Watch her preaching video below:

Nigerians question people who attend Mummy G.O's church

Social media users have reacted differently to Mummy G.O's statement about Ozokwo, most of them blasted her and her congregation.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Tr3ple_e:

"I don't have a problem with her, I have a problem with the congregation well seated in the church paying maximum attention listening."

Iambeautifulonyinyechukwu:

"How do people attend this church."

Daria_beautyorganic_skincare:

"She needs to be stopped before it gets out of hand. Abi what is all this."

Atogbocyril101:

"It is actually irritating watching this woman….this is another Rev Chris and the society is not checking her excesses yet."

Peculiar_friends_initiative:

"What is this is it cheap popularity or what? Where does she know Mama G from?"

Munachiorji1984:

"Them never give har beating that's why."

Poshy_vee:

"This isn’t funny anymore, this woman is doing too much."

