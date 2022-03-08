Popular Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has advised Nigerians on the need to share happy memories with their families irrespective of their busy schedule

Rosy went on to share some lovely photos of herself, her husband Olakunle Churchill and their baby, King

The photos left many Nigerians reacting as they commented on how lovely the family is and how good they look together

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer is enjoying some lovely moments with her family as she recently took to her social media timeline to share photos of them.

The actress also took time to advise Nigerians, especially her fans on the need to create time for their families amid their busy schedules.

Actress Rosy Meurer emphasises on the need to create time for family members. Credit: @official_rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Rosy stressed that the memories created with family members are everything.

She wrote:

"The memories we make with our family is everything.

Think of your family today and every day thereafter, don’t let the busy world of today keep you from showing how much you love and appreciate your family ❤️."

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Rosy Meurer shares lovely family photos

Following Rosy Meurer's post, celebrities as wells her fans and followers took to the comment section to react.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

Chachaekefaani:

"Indeed…Family is Everything ."

Henna_by_ramat:

"Handsome Bobo ... It's the 5th slide for me."

Beabea8:

"God bless your New Age King.Cheersto Longlife and prosperity❤️."

Blessingkachi24:

"This uncle Churchill ur blood is too strong ur kids dey resemble u like say tommorow no dey."

Chichingoka:

"Cute Niyi!!! He's the most hansome of yoruba boys."

