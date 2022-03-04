Fuji music maestro, Saheed Osupa, is excited about his latest return to the United States of America and he is expressing his joy on social media

The singer shared a video of himself and one other man who seemed to be the facilitator of his return to the US as they sang passionately about the breakthrough

It was rumoured that Saheed can never visit the US due to what happened to him there but he has finally put it to bed

Popular Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, has announced that he is back to his base in the US after so many years on hiatus.

The singer expressed his excitement about the new development on his Instagram page and buried several years of rumours about him never visiting the country.

In expressing his gratitude to God, Saheed decided to sing about his latest return to the US with one other man, who seemed to have made the trip possible as they looked excited together.

Saheed Osupa's fans join him in celebration

A number of Osupa's fans and celebrity friends have reacted to his post. Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officialkunleadegbite:

"Oluwaseun ooo God is marvelous . Wow I'm so happy for you OBA."

Nikky__done:

"I’m very happy for you sir, welcome."

Iyabadansneh:

"What GOD can not do does not exist adupeeeeee."

Aderoyal_jr:

"The way I'm happy for you eh. Anything is possible for this life."

Exceptionalrealty756:

"Baba keep updating us feed our eyes throughout we love you sir."

_Wiyu1:

"Congratulations baba .. we are expecting a new album soon."

