Singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has once again taken to social media with a post dedicated to the music star

Isreal was decked in full PUMA as he recounted how Davido wrote to the UK embassy and had his visa granted immediately

Many were seen in the comment section wishing the controversial individual well ahead of his fun time in London

Isreal DMW cannot contain his excitement ahead of Davido’s O2 Arena show set to go down on Saturday, March 5.

Taking to Instagram with another update for his followers, the controversial aide recounted how Davido heavily came through for him to ensure he doesn’t miss out on the fun.

Isreal thanks Davido as he jets out to UK in designer PUMA fit. Photo: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

According to him, Davido wrote to the UK embassy and signed on his behalf just to ensure his visa was granted.

Isreal wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"God bless you my Oga. You personally wrote and signed to UK embassy, and my visa was fully granted immediately."

See his post below:

Isreal's post sparks reactions

nkechiblessingsunday said:

funkejenifaakindele cture fir WhatsApp biko…London Boya E SOAK."

funkejenifaakindele said:

flex.expression God bless you and may you not fail in Jesus name."

flex.expression said:

"Juju don enter Uk, please change your name from juju to charm, because you don be Uk Man/boy now."

badmus.igwe said:

"We can’t wait for the introduction of OBO on stage."

spark_lero said:

akinniyiruth any bags... Oga e be like say na there you wan dey for life oh..."

akinniyiruth said:

"Juju you no won come nigeria again with this load congrat bro."

Davido sends a private jet to pick up babay mama Chioma and son Ifeanyi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that fans, colleagues and family members started trooping into London all in a bid to show support for Nigerian singer Davido.

To the pleasant surprise of many, the music star’s baby mama, Chioma Rowland and his son, Ifeanyi, also flew to London.

Talent manager Ubi Franklin shared an update on his Instagram page and made people know that the mother and son are flying with him to the UK.

Many were seen in the comment section expressing their joy and satisfaction at the fact that Chioma still shows support for Davido.

Source: Legit.ng