Kim Kardashian is officially single after a US court ruled in her favour and helped her cut ties with Kanye West

Kanye has been publicly criticising his estranged wife and her new boyfriend in the past few weeks, forcing Kim to file another suit

The mother of four filed for divorce in February 2021 and will now have to figure out how to handle a child support agreement

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian can now have a reprieve after winning a case against her estranged hubby Kanye West.

Kanye West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian officially leaves Kanye West

Kim who filed for divorce in February 2021, followed up with another suit to be declared single following public criticism from her ex Kanye.

The court ruled in her favour and declared her legally single during their divorce hearing that happened on March 2.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Netizens had mixed reactions concerning the announcement with some supporting the mother of four for winning the case while others were happy for Kanye for being officially single to move on with his life.

Netizens reactions

Here are some of the comments from social media users posted by E! News on Instagram:

@strongisalliknow said:

"After what we have witnessed, shout out to Kim for choosing herself."

@julepelache commented:

"So happy for her! So glad she can move on from that mess."

@brittany__butler added"

"Oh boy, I hope all of them Kim K look alike’s can help Kanye through this."

@lolacristinab said:

"Thank God. Ye can be himself again."

@nataliereahaddowx commented:

"So happy for her! She deserves it."

@mamohatho said:

"She was forever single, she belongs to the streets."

@achie129 commented:

"Hope she gave us our West name back. Let her remain Kardashian with no West, just saying."

@jennaramirez01 said:

"Great, now she can go find husband number four."

Kim opens up on reasons for divorce from Kanye

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Kim Kardashian was on the cover of an issue of Vogue magazine and did a feature piece about her life after Kanye.

The reality star and business mogul shared some never before told reasons behind her split from the controversial rapper.

Kardashian also told the publication what her plans are now that she is no longer married to West and who she plans to spend her time with.

Source: Legit.ng