Kim Kardashian Declared Legally Single in Divorce Case with Kanye West
- Kim Kardashian is officially single after a US court ruled in her favour and helped her cut ties with Kanye West
- Kanye has been publicly criticising his estranged wife and her new boyfriend in the past few weeks, forcing Kim to file another suit
- The mother of four filed for divorce in February 2021 and will now have to figure out how to handle a child support agreement
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian can now have a reprieve after winning a case against her estranged hubby Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian officially leaves Kanye West
Kim who filed for divorce in February 2021, followed up with another suit to be declared single following public criticism from her ex Kanye.
The court ruled in her favour and declared her legally single during their divorce hearing that happened on March 2.
Netizens had mixed reactions concerning the announcement with some supporting the mother of four for winning the case while others were happy for Kanye for being officially single to move on with his life.
Netizens reactions
Here are some of the comments from social media users posted by E! News on Instagram:
@strongisalliknow said:
"After what we have witnessed, shout out to Kim for choosing herself."
@julepelache commented:
"So happy for her! So glad she can move on from that mess."
@brittany__butler added"
"Oh boy, I hope all of them Kim K look alike’s can help Kanye through this."
@lolacristinab said:
"Thank God. Ye can be himself again."
@nataliereahaddowx commented:
"So happy for her! She deserves it."
@mamohatho said:
"She was forever single, she belongs to the streets."
@achie129 commented:
"Hope she gave us our West name back. Let her remain Kardashian with no West, just saying."
@jennaramirez01 said:
"Great, now she can go find husband number four."
Kim opens up on reasons for divorce from Kanye
Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Kim Kardashian was on the cover of an issue of Vogue magazine and did a feature piece about her life after Kanye.
The reality star and business mogul shared some never before told reasons behind her split from the controversial rapper.
Kardashian also told the publication what her plans are now that she is no longer married to West and who she plans to spend her time with.
