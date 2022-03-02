Gabrielle Union's daughter won over many fans on the internet with her unapologetically honest personality long before she could even speak

The celeb toddler whom followers have nicknamed Shady Baby is back at it with yet another episode of salty comments

Gab caught the brunt of it when she was trying to take a cute video of the two of them and Kaavia had comments about her breath

Kaavia James Union-Wade is one of the internet's favourite celebrity babies. The daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade has a warm place in netizens' hearts for her charismatic personality.

Her latest video with her mom had followers laughing in pain.

Gabriel Union’s daughter Kaavia James has left the internet laughing with her funny personality, once again. Image: Getty Images

If there is one thing that Kaavia James will always do, it is tell it like it is. Gabrielle's daughter threw shade at her breath, leaving followers in stitches.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share what was supposed to be a cute video of herself and the three-year-old. Kaavia quickly turned the video around when she told Gab that her breath was a little funky.

Followers could not hold back their laughter in the comment section.

@Kiersey wrote:

"Your face. So shocked. So offended lmaoooooooo."

@Schamonalisa said:

"The smile at the end? Omg. She does not care, she was pleased with herself."

@Chanaluna commented:

"I promise she came here only to show us what being your authentic self really means."

@Evenlyaude wrote:

"Baby girl is about to unleash allllll of the things she’s been wanting say since she got here!!"

People reports that Kaavia's shady baby moments inspired her famous parents to write a children's book with the same title. Sharing their reasoning for the book, Gabrielle said:

"We hope to give the word 'shady' a more positive association and use it to represent one's moral compass to do the right thing and stand up for themselves and others."

