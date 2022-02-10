Kim Kardashian is on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue magazine and did a feature piece about her life after Kanye

The reality star and business mogul shared some never before told reasons behind her split from the controversial rapper

Kardashian also told the publication what her plans are now that she is no longer married to West and what who she plans to spend her time with

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce has hogged headlines for the past few months. The celeb has opened up about the things in their personal lives that she feels ultimately led to their separation.

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the factors that she thinks led to her split from Kanye West. Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian did an interview with Vogue to go along with her stunning magazine cover. The Skims mogul spared no detail about her marriage and future plans now that she is not with Kanye West.

News24 reports that Kardashian made a conscious effort to choose happiness in life and put herself first. She said:

"For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important, to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

Kim told the publication that her 40s are going to be all about "Team Me". The celeb plans to spend more time around the things and people that bring her the most amount of joy. The 41-year-old says she will also be limiting her social media interactions under a phrase Khloe taught her, "post and ghost".

Kardashian has been seeing comedian Pete Davidson and those close to her say that she is happier than ever. People reported that Davidson referred to Kim as his girlfriend for the very first time in an interview. Giving the impression that things are getting serious.

