Singer 2baba has taken to social media in reaction to a fan who expressed dissatisfaction on his behalf

Apparently, the singer, alongside Timaya and Flavour, is billed to perform at a show where Burna Boy is the headline act

2baba, however, made it clear that the arrangement doesn’t change his legendary position in the music industry while urging the fan to stay calm

Veteran music star 2baba has quenched the anger of a dedicated fan who took to social media to express strong dissatisfaction on his behalf.

The individual identified as david_pajay75 on Instagram had fumed over a show poster where 2baba, Timaya and Flavour were lined as supporting acts with Burna Boy headlining the concert.

In his words:

"This life hen, so Burna Boy will headline a show where 2baba, Timaya and Flavour are billed to perform too. Anyhow sha, na hustle, money goes straight to bank of all the artist."

2baba responds to comment

Upon sighting the comment, 2baba responded via his official Instastory channel. The African Queen singer explained that the arrangement of the show does not in any way erase the fact that he is a big deal.

The singer made references to footballers and other stars in the world and how some circumstances aren’t enough to change an individual’s legacies.

He also used the opportunity to stress that people shouldn’t be bothered about such issues so as not to build enmity.

2baba's position stirs reactions from netizens

e.miles__ said:

"2baba is mature enough, he knows these things. You can’t belittle him."

crucifi_x said:

"People just like wahala sha… how on earth will 2face headline a show when Burna boy is there?? Yes 2face is a legend, but It’s Burna boys time now."

ikaydardison said:

"Our legend Na still our legend ."

son_of_joshua_1 said:

"2baba yesterday, 2baba tomorrow and 2baba forever ."

thegirltessy said:

"Una Dey like to create problems for public figure sha, na how competition and bitterness dey start be this."

armani_pounds_d_real_og said:

"2baba is always a legend and everyone known that he still remains the best of all time and my favorite but let's be realistic, everyone has their prime, even burna too years from now other artist will also take over is painful but is life,"

paschalpepper said:

"Everyone get their prime."

