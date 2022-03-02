Keke Palmer is easily one of the most relatable celebrities in the world and her fanbase cannot get enough of her candid posts

The actress recently shared her house key woes with her followers, when she accidentally locked herself outside of her home

Palmer tried all efforts to get herself inside but after failing to climb through her balcony, the celeb ended up going to work without shoes on

Keke Palmer is the queen of relatable content. The Hollywood star recently shared an unfortunate event that almost derailed her day. Palmer was locked out of her house with no plan to get in and after a few failed attempts, had to show up to a gig as is.

Keke Palmer had to show up to work without shoes after accidentally locking herself out of her house. Image: Getty Images

Keke Palmer always keeps her followers updated on the good, the bad and the unfortunately funny events of her life. Her latest share left peeps laughing yet feeling sorry for her.

The actress took to Instagram to share that she had somehow managed to lock herself out of her house. As expected, Keke inspected, the walls, windows and balconies to try and find a way back in so that she could get ready for work. After many failed attempts, Palmer had to accept that she would be showing up to work barefoot that day. She wrote:

"I hope y’all enjoy this laugh. I went out the balcony door and forgot it locks from the inside. It was like two floors up, I was tryna be like Spider-Man. I latched on to the fence door with my spider feet and had to jump. I wasn’t going to miss work that’s what I wasn’t going to do! Good thing this is an audio gig. And good thing I like being bare feet."

@Rokealbeauty said:

"Omg, I went to work the other day wearing two different shoes. I feel your pain."

@Quillemos wrote:

"We know you wasn’t gonna miss work! You live at work lmaooooo."

@Queenselah commented:

"Keke girl at least your feet done."

@Resheebaa said:

"Girl you gotta keep a back up pair in the car."

Keke has been hard at work. Variety reported that the trailer for her brand new project Nope is finally out. The actress will be starring in one of comedian Jordan Peele's famous horror movies.

