DJ Cuppy has kept her fans up to date with her journey as a student in the prestigious Oxford University

The singer has found some of the school activities really tedious and she had a vulnerable moment with fans on social media

While many found Cuppy's situation relatable, a particular young man chided her for using her platform for cruise and personal life updates

Since DJ Cuppy gained admission into Oxford University, she has made it a point of duty to regularly share school updates with her fans.

The singer not only shares good news but also points out difficult moments and she recently revealed that she considered stopping her programme.

For the first time I considered dropping out

Via her Twitter handle, Cuppy again disclosed her struggles as a student, saying that for the first time ever, she considered being a dropout.

"For the first time EVER, today I actually considered dropping out of Oxford University."

In another post on Instagram, the singer has already started counting down to her last days as an Oxford University student and also revealed that the term has been tough and she has been struggling.

Cuppy also added that sometimes, it feels like she's not good enough to be in the school.

"Counting down the days left at @Oxford_Uni Hilary Term has been TOUGH and I’m honestly struggling. Sometimes it feels like I’m not good enough to be here."

Man knocks DJ Cuppy for sharing her struggles

While some people empathized with Cuppy and dropped words of encouragement, a certain Daniel Regha on Twitter noted that being in Oxford University is not a big deal like the singer paints it.

He advised her to use her platform to promote her works and not just for cruise.

"Cuppy u make goin to Oxford University seem like a big deal but on a real it's not; No doubt its a prestigious uni. but that's that. By the way ur platform should be used in promoting more of ur charitable works, not just cruise & ur personal life. Good luck in ur studies though."

DJ Cuppy's fans shower her with words of encouragement

@official2baba:

"Pls do you @cuppymusic. Don't allow anyone or world pple to influence your genuine nature and decision. Me, i would say you should just complete it. But you can still achive whatever you desire regardless."

chunkz:

"You got this! "

yemialade:

"Nope!! You deserve it! You earned it! Go get it!"

a_jar_of_inem:

"Welldone cups❤️❤️, you're great enough to be there. You're doing so well we love you so much ❤️"

DJ Cuppy's dogs celebrate first birthday

DJ Cuppy stirred massive reactions online when she celebrated the birthday of her celebrity pet dogs, Dudu and Funfun.

The entertainer shared a beautifully designed area for the birthday shoot of the pet dogs as she showered them with sweet words.

Cuppy who rocked matching traditional attire with her pets also referred to them as her sons and declared that they bring some happiness to her hectic life.

