Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has reacted to the recent loving display between Davido and Chioma

The movie star explained that he noticed Davido only shows love to Chioma when he needs to promote music or a show

Maduagwu accused Davido of trying to use Chioma to sell his O2 show tickets and advised him to stop it

Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has joined fans who have reacted to singer Davido showing love to his ex-bae, Chioma, in recent times.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Maduagwu shared his observation with fans.

According to the actor, he has noticed that anytime Davido wants to promote music or a show that wasn’t getting buzz, he starts to give Chioma attention on social media.

Uche Maduagwu claims Davido is using Chioma. Photos: @davido.and.chioma, @uchemaduagwu

The actor added that when it comes to actually marrying Chioma, Davido brings up different stories.

Not stopping there, Maduagwu continued his rant in his caption. He claimed Davido was trying to use Chioma to sell his O2 Arena tickets.

According to him, such a move is so wrong. He also warned Davido to stop the act.

In his words:

“So all this months you IGNORE this good woman for no reason on social media, all of a sudden when 02 Arena TICKET no dey sell like Odogwu own you miraculously remember say she be world greatest chef on social media? Just to get Nigerians in UK to fill seat for your show or what exactly? This is just so wrong bro, I love your music but if you promise woman marriage and for no reason no fulfill that promise after introduction, engagement ring and belle, no dey take am promote or grow your music career then.”

See his post below:

Internet users react to Maduagwu’s post

Online fans shared their thoughts about Maduagwu’s observation. Read some of their comments below:

Mamadudu00:

"This guy u be werey, who knows Chioma if not for Davido, Chioma was a regular everyday girl you see on 5he streets until she met Davido and he started singing her praise then everyone became interested in the girl who captured the heart of Davido , in my opinion Chioma used Davido to gain fame."

Samueltruthfinder:

"Guy mind you speech this month. You go collect I Dey tell you. This one no be nonsense wey you and Jim Iyke do o."

Nneokere:

"Na Chioma say she no want make ppl the no what is going on in there lofe she prefers keeping ppl in suspense."

Cnnenna50:

"You may be right ."

Davido gushes over Chioma’s cooking

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido took to social media to praise Chioma’s cooking.

Just recently, the mother of one took to social media to delight fans with a video of her oxtail recipe.

Chioma shared a clip online showing the process of how she made the yummy dish and it soon caught Davido’s attention.

The music star reacted to Chioma’s cooking skills on his Instagram story. Davido revealed how impressed he was by posting a mind-blown emoji.

