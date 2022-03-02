Popular Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, has taken to social media to gush over her son on his birthday

Rosy’s son, King Churchill, clocked one on March 2, 2022, and his mother made sure it was a special one

The celebrant’s mother showered strong prayers on her baby boy on his big day and shared adorable photos of the celebrant

Popular Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill’s son, King, has clocked one.

The little boy turned a year old on March 2, 2022, and his parents took to social media to gush over him.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Rosy posted a photo of herself at the hospital with her son after he was born.

Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill's son, King, marks 1st birthday.

Not stopping there, the proud mother accompanied the photo with strong words of prayer for her baby boy.

According to her, a great king was born on her son’s birthday.

Rosy started out by thanking God for her precious gift. She then went ahead to ask God to bless him, and make him have long life among other prayer requests.

She wrote:

“ON THIS DAY A GREAT KING WAS BORN!

Dear Father, I thank you so much for this precious gift. Indeed, I’m eternally grateful to you. I lift my son unto you, bless him, Lord. He’s a year old today; let him grow up in your presence, in your image, conformed to your will. KING CHURCHILL OMONIYI OLADUNNI-CHURCHILL, your life will not be cut short. You shall not live out your years in sickness, sorrow or trouble. You shall grow in wisdom, knowledge and understanding. Just like your name KING you shall rule! You shall be wiser than your teachers. Darling son, your generation shall praise and worship the Lord because of you in Jesus mighty name. I LOVE YOU SO SO SO MUCH! ❤️❤️❤️”.

See her post below:

Not stopping there, Rosy also shared adorable birthday photos of her son. A lot of her celebrity colleagues and fans gushed over the snaps.

See below:

Celebrities and fans celebrate with Rosy’s son

Numerous well-wishers trooped to Rosy’s comment section to join in the birthday celebration.

Read some of their comments below:

Ucheogbodo:

“Awwww look at my Lil cute king happy Birthday Sunshine.”

Mary_lazarus:

“Happy birthday Son ❤️.”

Lamodemag:

“Happy birthday bsby.”

Princesshyngle:

“Happy first birthday handsome aunty Princess loves you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Realwarripikin:

“Wow!!!!!!!!!!!! This loooook is .”

Belindadzattah:

“King with the drip ❤️❤️❤️❤️ omo see swag.”

Msb_bluebutton:

“Carbon copy of Baba Oloye , happy first birthday OMONIYI , wa se opo odun laye pelu opolopo alubarika, ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Happy birthday to King Churchill.

Rosy Meurer gushes over son as he starts school

Rosy Meurer, who is the wife of socialite, Olakunle Churchill, took to social media to gush over their son on his first day of school.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the film star posted photos of their baby boy seated in class after he started school.

In one post, the baby boy was seen sitting on his desk and other snaps also showed him playing with a big smile on his face while his teachers sang to him.

