Popular Nigerian actress, Rosy Meurer and wife to socialite, Olakunle Churchill, has taken to social media to gush over their son on his first day of school.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the film star posted photos of their baby boy seated in class after he started school for the first time.

Rosy Meurer shares photos as son resumes on first day of school. Photos: @official_rosymeurer

In one post, the baby boy was seen sitting on his desk and other snaps also showed him playing with a big smile on his face while his teachers sang for him.

According to Rosy, his teacher had sent her photos of her son in class.

In a subsequent post, Rosy shared a video showing how excited King Churchill was after she went to pick him from school.

The little boy sported a huge smile immediately he saw his mother. He also tried to take a few walking steps with the help of his teacher.

Fans and celebs gush over cute snaps

A number of internet users including some celebrities took to Rosy’s comment section to gush over her handsome baby boy.

Lamodemag:

“Too cute ❤️❤️.”

Oma_anyaeri:

“Now now he has gotten a girlfriend na them dey rush am Biko .”

Chacha_pepa:

“Na to go play. Wetin these toddlers wan learn. I want to be a baby again See chilling na.”

Jessicaogoba:

“ I want to know what he is learning.”

Ann_hearthrob:

“I will like to see inside of his school bagNa only food go dey inside So cute a little guy .”

Jessicaogoba:

“Very interest, what time he is wake up to go to school, laugh Wan kill me.”

Source: Legit.ng