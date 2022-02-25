Popular Nollywood actress and wife of 2Baba, Annie Idibia, has opened up about her childhood experiences

The actress shared her grace to grace story as she emerged as the cover of the Glamour magazine South Africa

Annie made it known that she once shared a one-bedroom apartment with her three brothers when things were rough for them

Movie star and wife of legendary musician 2Baba, Annie Idibia is thankful for her growth over the years after recording yet another success in her thriving entertainment career.

The mother of two announced that she will be the cover of the March Edition of Glamour Magazine South Africa and expressed how excited she is about it.

Annie emerges as magazine cover. Credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

A thankful Annie used the opportunity to thank God for her growth after a difficult start to life and told her mother that she has finally made it.

She shared photos and video of the magazine on her Instagram page and said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Now just look at that cook’s daughter who used to live in a one bedroom ‘boys quarter’ with her three brothers; who used to watch colored television in the next door neighbor’s room because their mother couldn’t afford a colored TV at that time."

Check out her post below:

Her musician husband, 2Baba has also shared the news on his Instagram page.

Check out his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Annie Idibia

A number of Annie's fans and celebrity friends have congratulated her on the new achievement.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Aycomedian:

"Is your neighbor a Cover Girl?"

Sedatersaviour:

"Congratulations anni ❤️❤️❤️ May grace never cease in your life eyeneka."

Charlse_mbeharts:

"Congratulations ma'am...the grace that found you will keep taking you higher and higher..you are blessed...#many more to come."

Alysia_empire:

"God’s grace is magnificent! We’re all so proud of you mama. More open doors and Favors."

Dharm_sel:

"I'm so proud of you Annie. This is huge congrats to us congrats to you maama love you , more wins and grace to you."

Why I don't fly economy: Annie Idibia reveals

Legit.ng previously reported that Annie Idibia took to social media to explain why she cannot fly economy.

In her Instastory, she shared a video in which a voice-over talked about the psychological effect of flying first class and how it can make one driven.

Social media users reacted differently to her stance on flights as she vowed never to fly in economy class.

Source: Legit.ng