Philanthropist Olakunle Churchill recently took to social media in celebration of his son with actress Rosy Meurer

The doting dad penned a sweet note to the young man while mentioning the inspiration behind one of his names

While Churchill didn’t mention names, trolls were quick to point fingers and accuse him of indirectly shading Tonto Dikeh and her son

Olakunle Churchill recently dedicated a special birthday post to his son with Nollywood’s Rosy Meurer who turned one on Wednesday, March 2.

The proud dad in a post shared on Instagram mentioned how the celebrant’s mum brought him happiness and filled a vacuum in his heart, hence the reason for naming him Omoniyi.

Olakunle Churchill accused of shading Tonto in birthday post to second son. Photo: @olakunlechurchill/@tontolet

Source: Instagram

Churchill equally pointed out how happy and fulfilled it makes him to know that he is a father to the celebrant.

He went on to shower heartfelt prayers on the little man while wishing him a happy birthday. His message read in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"My dear son, in Truth your mum brought me happiness and filled a vacuum in my heart, that’s why I named you ‘Omoniyi- The meaning (A child that brings you honour). Your birth brought me great joy and gladness."

See post below:

Churchill's post sparks reactions

Some social media users were of the opinion that Churchill was indirectly shading his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh and her son.

Read some comments sighted below:

mhiiz_dee said:

"See as they are roping kids into this their fight. It's well o."

nellykimofficial said:

"So d other one did not bring happiness churchill mind wat u write@times..."

am_glorysunshine said:

"So the other son didnt bring joy bcos u betrayed his mum."

preshhhxo said:

“This guy needs to rest abeg it’s like he is doing everything possible to pepper Tonto like bro move on man tonto doesn’t care abeg”

mystizinny said:

“Tonto is living rent free in this family’s head….always fighting themselves…. Can’t they move on”

Churchill and Rosy Meurer hang out with Uche Ogbodo and hubby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actresses Rosy Meurer and Uche Ogbodo got Nigerians talking with photos of them on social media.

The film stars hung out and their partners were not left out as they shared evidence on their IG pages.

While some Nigerians described them as childish over the photos, others made comments on the attitude of Churchill.

Source: Legit.ng