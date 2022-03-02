Nigerian comic actor, Mr Ibu’s daughter, Chioma Jasmine Okafor, has finally gotten married to her mystery boo

The young lady had earlier revealed that she was tying the knot with a man just two months after meeting him on TikTok

Photos and videos from their court wedding have made the rounds online and Chioma continued to hide her man’s face

Numerous internet users have now reacted to the clip and asked her if she is married to another person’s man

Veteran Nigerian actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s daughter, Chioma, has now finally walked down the aisle with her US-based lover.

Photos and videos from Chioma’s court wedding ceremony with her mystery man have made the rounds on social media.

In the photos and video, Chioma continued to hide her husband’s face from the camera.

Actor Mr Ibu's daughter finally weds her mystery US-based lover after two months of meeting him on TikTok. Photos: @gossipmilltv, @ladyjasminec

In one snap, the happy new bride showed off her wedding ring. In another photo with her man, she smiled sweetly for the camera while a lovestruck emoji was used to cover her boo’s face.

Also, in a video from the event, as the couples shared their first kiss, Chioma’s groom was seen backing the camera to the surprise of fans.

Chioma had earlier revealed on social media that she had met her man on TikTok and they got married about two months later.

See their pre-wedding and wedding snaps below:

Internet users react

While a number of people celebrated with Mr Ibu’s daughter on her marriage, some fans’ curiosity was piqued as they wondered why she continued to hide her man’s face even after they tied the knot.

Read some of their comments below:

Adebukolakolapo:

“Why she Dey cover his face na . You better bring am come vawulence headquarter make we help you verify am .. I come in peace.”

Gylliananthonette:

“She just day hide the man face. Congrats.”

Oluwa_kay_11:

“Why are you always hiding his face nah someone husband you marry .”

Sabitalkofficial:

“Why una dey use love block the husband face? Na ungunknown man? .”

Darotpeacedude:

“God bless the marriage. Two months is nothing. Adam and Eve was just a day.”

Eloka_eloka_:

“I'm going on tiktok to find my own wife .”

Real_vikky:

“Why she hiding his face na.”

Ell_aaah:

“Why’re they hiding his face?”

Congrats to the couple.

