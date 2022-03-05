An old video of recently married actress Mercy Aigbe has resurfaced on social media and gotten people talking

The video captured the actress advising ladies against going easy on married men as opposed to extorting them

Social media users had different things to say with some noting that she didn't envisage the future when she gave the advice

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has been trending on social media since an interview she granted along with her husband, Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz.

A portion of Aigbe’s interview saw the actress dismissing rumours that she only got married to the man because he is wealthy.

Mercy Aigbe tells ladies to extort married men in old video. Photo: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In light of Aigbe’s statement, social media users have now dug up an old video of the actress where she shared some words of advice to young ladies.

The clip which has now gone viral online saw the actress advising ladies against collecting flowers and chocolates from married men.

She said:

"If you are dating a married man, chop his money. Collect his money because that man is already married. What else are you doing? Some stupid girls are dating married men and are doing love…sis, he’s not yours. He belongs to another woman."

Watch the clip below:

Reactions to Mercy's video

ajoke_omenai said:

"Wahala she has flogged her sef because Wo mi o ni so nkan nkan."

iam_thels09 said:

"So in essence now she doesn’t love kazim she’s after his money abi."

iamdetounoye_k said:

"But it's all good...things change & she has the right to change her opinion too ...let her be...she is happy."

___oluwasemilore30 said:

"Mercy come here nd see urself."

iamdetounoye_k said:

"They run mouth & forget but social media will never forget o!"

laryoh17 said:

"Someone needs to show her this video."

creamlyn_ said:

"In her defense, the man is allowed to marry up to 4 wives… so, she didn’t sntch anybody’s husband… she’s just sharing."

Mercy knew Adekaz through his wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, finally disclosed how the actress' new man, Adekaz came into the picture.

In an interview with Global Excellence Magazine, Gentry maintained that the actress started a secret affair with Adekaz which eventually led to their divorce.

Gentry cleared the air over his relationship with Adekaz as he revealed that he only acted as a big brother to the man, seeing as his wife introduced them.

Source: Legit.ng