Popular veteran Nigerian comic actor, Mr Ibu’s daughter is reportedly getting married soon

According to a post she shared on social media, she is tying the knot with a man she met on TikTok after two months

The actor’s daughter shared a romantic video of her man and noted that he came all the way from the USA to marry her

The daughter of veteran Nigerian comic actor, John Okafor, popularly called Mr Ibu, has recently made headlines over her love life.

A video made the rounds on social media, showing that she has now found love.

According to the viral video, the actor’s daughter is getting set to wed a man, just two months after meeting him on TikTok.

Actor Mr Ibu’s daughter reportedly gets engaged. Photos: @gossipmilltv

It was explained in the short clip that the mystery man was her 'TikTok gifter' and they would be getting married later in February.

On a final note, Ibu’s daughter told her female fans that her man came all the way from America to Africa for the first time because of her.

According to her, a real man won’t waste a lady’s time.

Internet users react

Mr Ibu’s daughter’s seeming marriage engagement raised a lot of comments on social media. Some fans showed interest in also opening TikTok accounts.

Read some of their reactions below:

Beabii_becky:

"Ah God wen?"

Mimie.xx:

"The last sentence a real man won’t waste your time e come be like say I no just know."

Pretty_ugochi:

"Lemme move to tiktok asap."

16celyn:

"A real man won't waste your time...e come be like say...I no serious with my life."

Iam_topeadesanya:

"Who go come from USA come marry me bayi ."

Ms_nife:

"Same TikTok wey I Dey."

Browniethesa:

"Y u con dey cover he face abi na person husband you too still sna*tch ... congratulations."

Mr Ibu's daughter shares transformation video

Mr Ibu's grown-up daughter Jasmine earlier got people dropping different comments on social media with her version of a TikTok challenge.

The young lady like many others compared their throwback photo with a recent one which is usually distinctly different.

Jasmine's video saw her go from a little black girl into a beautiful and fair young woman.

