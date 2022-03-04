Fans and followers of Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson-Okojie have spent days anticipating her adorable family video for the week

The mother of four got them excited after finally sharing a hilarious clip where two of her children ‘disciplined’ her

Many were seen in the comment section reacting to the video with some saying the kids have been waiting for an opportunity

Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson-Okojie doesn’t let a week pass by on social media without letting netizens gush over her beautiful family.

The actress got her fans and followers on Instagram excited after taking to her page with yet another video that captured a moment with her children.

Mercy Johnson's kids land her 'hot' slaps in video. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In the video, Mercy was flanked by two of her kids with the last born of the family gently nestled on her laps.

While lip-syncing to an audio recording, the little ones landed their mum slaps on her face, causing her to wear a faux pity face.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sharing the video with her online community, the actress hilariously captioned it: "factory reset.”

Watch the clip below:

Mercy's video sparks reactions

officialomoborty said:

"They added jara on the slap."

_savvybrand_ said:

"They've been waiting so long to do that ."

xprinceofficial_james said:

"Opportunity to slap mama ."

fajemisin_emmanuella said:

"They are scared to slap her very well ,they just dey touch her face ni ."

tochaay said:

"Opportunity comes but once,slap as u like."

nino_green24 said:

"U knw say na esan Man U marry, dem go soon say make u come kill goat for this video ."

Mercy Johnson hilariously begs daughter Purity to leave her husband

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Johnson-Okojie warmed hearts on social media after sharing another video of her family members.

The short video captured her first child, Purity, dressing up for her dad as he prepared to step out for the day.

Mercy hilariously described her daughter as a ‘resident side chick’ while calling on fans to beg Purity to leave her husband alone.

One fan who reacted wrote:

"That's what u signed up for,d resemblance is massive she even clapped after dressing Dad up & she saw d handsomeness (if there's anything like that children ehn."

Source: Legit.ng