American rapper Wiz Khalifa sent Wizkid's fans into a frenzy after he revealed that he is working on a project with the Nigerian star

True to Wizkid's nature, he refused to announce or give his fans a hint and they have commended him for not seeing it as a big deal

In the midst of the excitement, however, Star Boy's fans decided to drag his colleague, Davido and his free spirit

Fans of Wizkid are currently enjoying his feature on Asa's new album, and it looks like it's about to be a great year for them.

Popular American rapper, Wiz Khalifa has taken to social media to reveal that the world should anticipate something from him and Wizkid.

Wiz Khalifa is working on a project with Wizkid. Photo credit: @wizkhalifa/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram story channel, an excited Khalifa subtly made the announcement, and it looks like the collaboration will be in a new album.

"Wizkhalifa and @wizkidayo on the way. Don't TELL EVERYBODY!!!! #multiverse."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Wiz Khalifa's announcement

As expected, fans of Wizkid are thrilled with the announcement and they used to opportunity to take a swipe at Davido and the fact that he would have made the announcement himself.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

gylliananthonette:

"Left for my macahala, we wont know ..he will just drop it and surprise everyone."

princess_eko_11:

"And wizkid has not said anything about it.... When you are big, you are big Abeg."

cmrsoul2:

"If na your favorite him go don Dey do promo."

kelvinaimienoho:

"You see say na him post wiz oooo say him get song with baba if na Davido now him go Dey post am dey shout up and down."

vik_dizzy:

"Machala no stress, very low-key , if say na some people now the whole world go don hear am."

Davido raises speculations that he's back with Chef Chioma

Over the past year, concerned fans have tried to figure out if Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma got back together and continued their relationship away from social media or they remained friends for the sake of their son.

Davido was among the celebrities who attended and performed at E-money's lavish birthday party and during the event, he was sighted with actress, Eniola Badmus.

As Eniola danced and dragged the singer into the video, Davido leaned in and whispered into her ear that his 3rd baby mama, Chioma would join them.

