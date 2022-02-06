Popular Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams, turned a year older on February 5, 2022, and she hosted friends to a big party

The film star also made a dramatic entrance at her star-studded party after she rocked an Egyptian queen outfit

Photos and videos of Faithia’s outfit to her birthday party raised series of interesting reactions from online fans

Popular Nigerian actress, Faithia Williams recently turned a new age and she marked her birthday in grand style.

On February 5, 2022, the movie star threw a big party for friends and colleagues to celebrate with her on the occasion of her birthday.

Faithia Williams rocks Egyptian Queen outfit at her birthday party. Photos: @faithiawilliams, @goldmynetv

Source: UGC

Faithia makes grand entrance

The party kicked off in the evening of the chosen date and Faithia had many heads turning after she stepped into the venue with her unique choice of clothing.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The film star dressed up as an Egyptian queen for her party as she gave fans a Cleopatra of Queen Nefertiti kind of look.

Faithia wore a long white dress with cape-like sleeves that was also cinched at the waist with a blue, red and gold band. A long studded gold ‘tail’ was also attached to the front of the dress.

The outfit also had a gold collar that was embellished with several colorful stones to give it a more realistic royal look.

Faithia’s attire was also made complete with her blue headgear made to look like an Egyptian queen’s crown.

See a video of the actress making her grand entry to the party below. The clip also captured her impressive candle cake and party venue décor:

Internet users react

Read what some fans and other internet users had to say about Faithia’s birthday and outfit below:

Oshereatiolorinyoruba:

“Ageless mama .”

Funkeabdulai:

“Beautiful costume party outfits ❤️❤️❤️.”

Honeykay:

“It's a custom party Y'all asking what's this? need to drink water and rest ☹️.”

99esharenena:

“Una wan wake Anubis ?”

Okotiejoy:

“Why didn’t she just wear a fine dress ♀️♀️ what’s all dis?”

Kunmithesupercat:

“It's a costume party now, una no get sense?”

l_a_collections:

“Drama plenty .”

Yenimanig:

“OK naw eyan pharaoh.”

Justice_rich_edo:

“Oshe queen nefatiti.”

Meet_gaga:

“Do other countries ever host costume parties using Nigerian costumes? ♂️.”

Interesting.

She looks very young: Fans gush as Tiwa Savage clocks 42

Popular Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, clocked 42 on February 5, 2022, and the special occasion gained a lot of social media attention.

The self-styled Number 1 African Bad Girl took to her social media page to acknowledge her big day. Tiwa shared a no makeup photo of herself with a birthday cake emoji on her Instagram story as she turned 42.

Tiwa was bombarded with birthday messages on social media and some of her fans commented on how surprised they were about her age. According to them, she looks way younger, like a woman in her 20s.

Source: Legit.ng