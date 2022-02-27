The star-studded birthday of Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun continues to tension fans on social media

The party that has a number of major players in the movie industry got to an emotional point where the actress' mother came up on stage

The aged woman was dancing to music at her daughter's as the celebrities joined her to spray her with naira notes

The star-studded Fathia Balogun's 53rd birthday party was not all about her as her mother got a part of the fun moments.

The much-talked-about event that has quite an impressive number of Nollywood stars in attendance got to an emotional stage when the mother of the actress was called on stage to dance.

Fathia Balogun's mum sprayed with naira notes. Credit: @faithiawilliams @goldmynetv

Fathia's celebrity friends joined her on stage and rained naira notes on the aged woman as she rocked to the the cool music.

Watch the video below:

Nigerans react to the hilarious video

Social media users have commended the video of celebrity spraying money on the actress' mother during the Fathia Unsual birthday party.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Therealtolani:

"Who will help mama pick owo bayi?"

Iamhoosh:

"Make dem help mama pack her money o because she go count and count and count when she gets home."

Tunmmytommy21:

"She's beautiful."

Abikemustapha:

"This is the part I like most."

Olaide00:

"Mama is fine ooo, and she's got lovely stature.""

Realemmizy:

"Awwwwn, may our parent live to see us prosper."

Abikereoo:

"This is such a beautiful video to watch, God bless our mothers, may they reap the beautiful seed they sow."

Nollywood stars arrive in style at Fathia Balogun's birthday party

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that the birthday party of Fathia Balogun was another star-studded event as celebrities turned up in their large numbers.

Veterans actors like Jike Kosoko, Joke Silva, Jaiye Kuti, Odunlade Adekola, Ijebuu, Yinka Quadri among others graced the red carpet of the party in their lovely attires.

Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka was also spotted in the video that emerged online and Nigerians anticipated lovely moments from the big party night in Lagos.

